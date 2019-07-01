The Monsignor James Lavin Award honors an alumnus or alumna for outstanding volunteer contributions to St. Thomas. This year’s recipient is Doug Hennes’ 77. Hennes, 63, passed away last July 19.

For 41 years as an alumnus and 27 years as a staff member, Hennes combined his passion for St. Thomas, his love of writing, and his innate desire to connect with and help people. He led his alma mater’s University Relations department and served as a liaison to government, neighborhood and various higher education groups. Through magazine articles, presidential addresses and other writing, Hennes expressed the mind and the heart of the university to fellow alumni and numerous other audiences. His notable dedication to Tommie sports took him around Minnesota (and nationwide, at playoff time) to cheer as a fan and to cover competition as a newsman.