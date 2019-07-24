The College of Arts and Sciences music program announced Albert Pinsonneault will be the visiting director of choral activities at St. Thomas for the 2019-20 school year.

Pinsonneault comes with a wide range of experience and talents. Most recently he has served as the associate director of choral organizations at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. He is also the founder and artistic director of Madison Choral Project, a 24-voice professional chamber choir. Pinsonneault will direct both Chamber Singers and Concert Choir and will provide oversight for Donna Unite, Liturgical Choir and Jazz Singers.