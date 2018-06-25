Music at T’s Courtesy of Talented Cashier

Sometimes it’s just the little things. The campus is quieter during the summer but if you stop by T’s, you will hear some music to your ears. Cashier Choice Pickens enjoys “picking and grinning,” as he calls it, while he works his job. There are some lulls between customers, so he fills the void with some strumming and singing.

Pickens works at Binz Refectory during the school year to help fund his music career on the evenings and weekends. During the summer, he brings some of that music to T’s.

“People like it, ” Pickens said. “People have requests they ask for and they just thank me, and I thank them for thanking me.”

Watch a video of Pickens here.