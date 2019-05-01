Campus Ministry worked with several students to create a set of videos leading up to the beginning of Ramadan on May 5.

Students from the Muslim Student Association, Saudi Student Club, and Dougherty Family College discuss in the videos what Ramadan means to them; how Ramadan connects them to the broader community; what fasting on campus feels like; what they would like to share with St. Thomas community members about Ramadan; and how the university does (and what more can it do) to support Muslims during Ramadan.