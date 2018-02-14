At the University of St. Thomas, we value each and every employee and their dedication to ensuring that the university is fulfilling its mission every day. We realize that our success is the result of hardworking employees that display initiative, skill and insight through their work.

New this year, the Office of Human Resources has created three new awards to recognize staff who exemplify the university’s mission in their work and in their relationships with their peers. The Employee Recognition Awards provide an opportunity to formally recognize employees for their many accomplishments and contributions to the St. Thomas community. Award winners will be announced at the Employee Recognition Celebration (formerly known as the Years-of-Service Celebration) on April 19, 2018.

Please take a moment to recognize the hard work and accomplishments of our talented staff and faculty members by nominating a colleague for the following awards:

The Think. Act. Work. Award is presented to University of St. Thomas staff who consistently demonstrate a high level of commitment and dedication to their colleagues and workplace. Nominees excel in the performance of their job duties, have a positive and influential impact on their work environment, and foster cooperation and collaboration among their peers and supervisors while carrying out their responsibilities. They live out the St. Thomas mission and conviction daily and in their work on campus. One Think. Act. Work Award will be granted annually. Common Good Award: The Common Good Award recognizes an individual or group who foster cooperation, collaboration and open communication in the spirit of “one university.” Team nominees should be comprised of staff or staff and faculty members who have collaborated and worked together on a project, event or significant effort that advances departmental or university strategic goals. One Common Good Award will be granted annually.

The Common Good Award recognizes an individual or group who foster cooperation, collaboration and open communication in the spirit of “one university.” Team nominees should be comprised of staff or staff and faculty members who have collaborated and worked together on a project, event or significant effort that advances departmental or university strategic goals. One Common Good Award will be granted annually. Embracing Our Differences Award: The University of St. Thomas is committed to creating both an inclusive workplace and institution of higher learning. We strive to create a campus where all are welcome as they are and feel supported at our institution. The successful awardee will be a staff member who has demonstrated St. Thomas’ commitment to diversity and inclusion as reflected in our seven convictions, as well as our strategic plan. One Embracing Our Differences Award will be granted annually.

Click here for additional information and criteria for each award category.

The nomination form is open. Nominations may be made by staff or faculty members at any level through the Qualtrics nomination form located here. Nominations should include the reason(s) for nomination as well as any supporting documents that would better help the committee understand the nominees qualifications.

Award recipients will be selected by a multi-departmental committee appointed by the associate vice president and chief human resources Officer. Nominations will be accepted until March 7.

Those who are selected for an award will be recognized at the Employee Recognition Celebration, which will take place on Thursday, April 19, from 3-4:30 p.m. in the Anderson Student Center, James B. Woulfe Alumni Hall.

For questions or more information, please contact Krysten Edwards, talent development specialist, at edwardkr@stthomas.edu or (651) 962-6903.