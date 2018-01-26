Beginning in February 2018, all current St. Thomas employees are required to participate in “Not Anymore,” an online interpersonal violence awareness and prevention program through the company Student Success, and once every two years thereafter. All new employees after this roll-out will be required to participate in the program within the first five days of employment, and once every two years thereafter.

This training will bolster the University of St. Thomas’ training efforts in this area, which also includes training at New Employee and New Faculty orientations, as well as periodic live training during the course of employment. This training reflects our commitment to promoting and protecting the personal dignity and well-being of every member of our community.

Instructions regarding how to access the training as well as additional details will be available in a welcome email sent to all employees on Feb. 5, 2018, from Student Success.

Thank you in advance for your participation as we work together to make St. Thomas a community free from sexual violence.

Please contact Danielle E. Hermanny, Title IX coordinator, at dhermanny@stthomas.edu or (651) 962-6882 with questions.