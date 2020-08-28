A new University of St. Thomas monument sign was installed today at the corner of Cleveland and Selby avenues, marking the installation of signs at all four corners of north campus. It’s the same size as the sign at the corner of Cretin and Selby avenues, measuring 12 feet wide; 5 feet, 6 inches tall at the precast sign; and 7 feet, 6 inches tall at the tower. (The signs at the southwest and southeast corners of north campus on Summit Avenue are larger, measuring 17 feet wide; 8 feet, 6 inches tall at the precast sign; and 12 feet, 6 inches tall at the tower.)

View some black-and-white photos of St. Thomas signs below from the university’s archives, as well as a photo from today’s installation.