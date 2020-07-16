In support of the Campus Preparedness Plan, students, staff and faculty returning to the St. Paul and Minneapolis campuses this fall will be able to use new touch-free temperature stations to quickly check their temperatures. All faculty, staff and students who come to campus are expected to self-screen for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 by taking their temperature twice each day, in the morning and the evening.

The new automated kiosks will be placed in various locations around both campuses, including the new Tommie North Residence Hall, the Anderson Student Center and the Center for Well-Being. (See the below for an interactive map of the St. Paul campus locations; a Minneapolis campus location still is being determined.)

The temperature stations provide an almost instant reading when a user positions their head or wrist within one foot of a sensor. The stations will support other health and safety protocols spelled out in the university’s preparedness plan.

“It is our goal that students, staff and faculty will be very self-aware of how they are feeling each day,” said Madonna McDermott, executive director of the Center for Well-Being. “That self-awareness of how everyone is feeling on a day-to-day basis is a living example of our culture of care.”