The Newsroom shifted to a new server on Friday, which offers many benefits for our capabilities and storage of stories. Unfortunately the shift also caused a one-time situation where Google read the addresses of old stories under their new server address, and thought they were new stories that should be sent to subscribers of that RSS feed. Depending on their alerts settings subscribers may have received those stories in bulk, and we apologize for any concern or confusion that may have caused.

With all our stories successful migrated to the new server, Google should now recognize only new stories we publish moving forward as those needing to be sent to RSS subscribers. We appreciate all our readers who subscribe to our RSS feeds, and encourage them to continue doing so as a way to get our Newsroom articles.