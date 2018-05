The St. Thomas community is invited to the next gathering of the Diversity and Inclusion roundtable on May 24, 2-3 p.m. in room 108 of the O’Shaughnessey-Frey Library.

The roundtable will feature Dr. Mahmoud El-Kati, emeritus professor at Macalester College. Attendees will also receive a free copy of his book, “The Myth of Race.”