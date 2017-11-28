President Julie Sullivan has the opportunity each year to recognize one student; one member of the faculty, staff or administration; and one community partner for their exemplary civic commitment and contributions through the annual Minnesota Campus Compact President’s Awards. Additionally, the president may nominate one first-year, sophomore, or junior student leader for Campus Compact’s esteemed Newman Civic Fellowship.

The Center for the Common Good now will accept nominations from St. Thomas students, faculty, staff and administrators for any of the three president’s awards and the Newman Fellowship through Friday, Dec. 15. St. Thomas honorees then will be recognized at Minnesota Campus Compact’s annual statewide summit later this spring.

To nominate someone for the Campus Compact or Newman Civic Fellowship please complete this online nomination form. For questions or feedback please contact commongood@stthomas.edu.