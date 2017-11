Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, Accounts Payable will process payments on Wednesday, Nov. 22. Please submit your paperwork to Accounts Payable, Aquinas Hall, Room 302, by midday Monday, Nov. 20, if you would like to have a payment issued on Wednesday. Paperwork must be complete and accurate to avoid delays.

If you have any questions, please contact Accounts Payable at (651) 962-6375 or via email.