The vaccination clinic at St. Thomas provided the Pfizer vaccine to over 2,700 individuals during the first three days of the clinic in April. The second clinic occurred on May 14, 15 and 17, and was open to the community. The university contracted with Hy-Vee pharmacy to distribute the vaccines to St. Thomas students, staff and faculty. Madonna McDermott, executive director of the Center for Well-Being, said that people are now able to gather with friends, family and colleagues with less fear of contracting or spreading a virus. “Mitigation measures such as wearing masks and social distancing indoors will need to continue for a while, but we are in a much better place due to more folks getting vaccinated,” she said.
More than 7,400 faculty, staff and undergraduate and graduate students at St. Thomas have been at least partially vaccinated, according to data released from the state of Minnesota. That is approximately 62% of the St. Thomas community. The numbers do not reflect the most recent vaccine clinic.
A pharmacist fills vaccine doses during a vaccination clinic on the St. Paul campus in McCarthy Gym. “We are grateful to the St. Thomas students, faculty and staff for the overwhelming response to the COVID vaccination clinics,” said McDermott. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas)
Needles sit on a table during a vaccination clinic on the St. Paul campus in McCarthy Gym. New guidelines for St. Thomas faculty, staff and student groups were recently released, easing restrictions on domestic travel and requiring all international travel to be approved by the provost. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas)
Hosted in partnership with Hy-Vee Pharmacy, the first clinic in April made the first 1,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine available to University of St. Thomas students, staff, faculty and family members. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas)
Max Walters ‘23 said, “I signed up for the health and safety of myself and my community. St. Thomas made it super easy and efficient!” (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas)
Korbyn Perpich ’22 receives her first vaccination at the vaccination clinic in April. “I was very happy when I heard St. Thomas was holding a vaccine clinic. This gave students and staff easy accessibility to a big step of getting back to normality. The staff administering the vaccines were very informative and made me feel comfortable throughout my experience,” she said. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas)
