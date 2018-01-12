A completely online master’s degree program in organizational ethics and compliance will be offered this fall at the University of St. Thomas School of Law. It’s the school’s second online program and sixth degree option in the ethics and compliance discipline.

The 30-credit Master of Studies in Law program takes 21 months to complete, with the first class of graduates finishing in May 2020. Applications for admission to the program open Feb. 1 and close July 15.

St. Thomas became one of the first universities in the nation to offer graduate degree programs in the study of compliance when the law school launched master’s and LL.M. degree programs in fall 2014. Tapping a network of respected business leaders to help shape the programs, they have been regarded as industry-relevant and tailored to the individual needs of each student.

Both programs are offered in person at St. Thomas law school’s downtown Minneapolis campus, and now both are offered online; the school’s first cohort of online LL.M. students begins classes next week. St. Thomas also offers a J.D./LL.M. joint degree option and a J.D. with concentration in organizational ethics and compliance to its traditional law students.

Ethics and compliance students at St. Thomas learn from faculty from the university’s ABA-accredited law school and its AACSB-accredited Opus College of Business. Both schools are known nationwide for their research and programming on ethics and professionalism.

Applicants to the online master’s degree program must hold a bachelor’s degree. More information is available on the St. Thomas law school website at www.stthomas.edu/law/compliance.

An open house will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28, on the law school’s downtown Minneapolis campus to share more detailed information about the Organizational Ethics and Compliance programs. For those who cannot attend in person, a virtual information session will be held at noon CST on Friday, Feb. 23.