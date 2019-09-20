Opus College of Business partnered with CENTRUM Business School in Lima, Peru, and welcomed their first Health Care MBA cohort last month.

Students took courses at CENTRUM Business School and Cayetano Heredia Medical School in Lima and – after completing all their course work – traveled to Minnesota for their international residency. The first cohort was comprised of nine students with significant work experience: seven medical doctors and surgeons, a mental health nurse and a health care lawyer.

The 10-day program focused on the business implications of the United States health care system. The program covered system thinking; policy; risk management and compliance; ethics; quality improvement; performance excellence; and the future of graduate medical education. In addition, the program included facilitated site visits with faculty covering a wide range of health care fields, including insurance, patient care delivery and supplies. Students visited UnitedHealthcare, Allina Health (Abbott Northwestern Hospital), Mayo Clinic, Coloplast and HealthPartners (Regions Hospital).

A second cohort is expected for June 2020.