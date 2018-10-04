As the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh have continued to unfold in recent weeks, St. Thomas faculty have made substantial contributions to the public discussion. School of Law professor Mark Osler, a former classmate of Kavanaugh’s, has spoken with media outlets across the country, including the Washington Post, NPR, CNN and MSNBC. College of Arts and Sciences communication and journalism professor Kevin Sauter also appeared on Kare 11 to analyze the use of words by Kavanaugh and Dr. Christine Blasley Ford.

Below is a list of contributions Osler has made to the national discussion.

CNN

MSNBC

NPR

Washington Post

Newsweek

Star Tribune

Kare 11

KSTP

The Hill

Talking Points Memo