Outside Consultant: What Are the Best Practices for Financing a Franchise?

This "Outside Consultant" column by Dennis Monroe, senior distinguished fellow at the University of St. Thomas School of Law, ran in the Star Tribune on Nov. 1, 2021.

The Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD), which the franchisor is required to provide potential franchisees, will have a specific section titled “Estimated Initial Investment.” This section outlines a range, depending on the site and other factors, to commence business under your franchise agreement. Keep in mind: You will also have some unknowns and a learning curve, so add 20% to 30% to the number in the investment section to provide yourself both a cushion and a realistic investment amount.

Once you know the total amount, the decision is how much available cash (equity) you can contribute to the business. A good guideline is 30% of the necessary investment.

This leaves a 70% gap to be filled with bank financing or some other source. Your franchisor may have a list of lenders it has prequalified who are predisposed to lend to its franchise community, so start with the franchisor’s approved lender list.

Your next source is national lenders that specialize in franchise lending, particularly if it is a major concept. Those lenders are large banks who have franchise lending departments, such as Wells Fargo, Bank of America and Bank of Montreal (BMO).

However, your best option may be your local bank with whom you already have a personal relationship. Your bank will need to review your business plan to understand your franchise concept and how you will operate it. In many cases, the local banks will be working through a process to qualify your loan as a Small Business Administration (SBA) loan. The SBA has a deep knowledge of franchise concepts and provides your bank with an SBA guaranty.

Besides financing, there are two other important considerations: 1) make sure you are operating your franchise business in a separate legal entity for personal liability protection, and 2) while you usually can’t avoid personal guaranties to your lender (particularly SBA loans), try to limit the guaranties by having them burn off as your franchise business matures.

Fortunately for new franchisees the franchise business model is well understood by the lending community. The same due diligence you put into finding your concept needs to be spent finding the ideal lending partner. Franchising, after all, is a business of relationships.