Photo Gallery: Students Energize Campus

Students returned to the University of St. Thomas for the start of the academic year, filling every corner of campus with energy and activity. See images below from campus photographers Mark Brown and Liam James Doyle.
Sully’s Crew volunteers work to help students move into Dowling Hall and Brady Hall on Sept. 2, 2021, in St. Paul. Giant letter signage reads “We are St. Thomas” outside of the Anderson Student Center at night during Welcome Week on Sept. 3, 2021, in St. Paul. Students bowl during Welcome Week events hosted in the Anderson Student Center at night on Sept. 3, 2021, in St. Paul. Members of the dance team cheer during the Roll Toms Fan Fest in O’Shaughnessy Stadium on Sept. 4, 2021, in St. Paul. Head football coach Glenn Caruso speaks about Caruso’s Crew during the Roll Toms Fan Fest in O’Shaughnessy Stadium on Sept. 4, 2021, in St. Paul. A student paints a wooden cutout of Tommie in the create[space] during Welcome Days on Sept. 4, 2021, in St. Paul. A student paints a wooden cutout of Tommie in the create[space] during Welcome Days on Sept. 4, 2021, in St. Paul. The statue of John Ireland dons a Welcome Days shirt during Welcome Days on Sept. 4, 2021, in St. Paul. Students walk from the upper quad to the lower quad during Welcome Days on Sept. 6, 2021, in St. Paul. Students walk through the Arches during Welcome Days on Sept. 6, 2021, in St. Paul. A member of Delta Sigma Pi smiles for the camera during the Activities Fair on John P. Monahan Plaza during Welcome Days on Sept. 6, 2021, in St. Paul. Incoming international first-year students participate in the annual March Through the Arches ceremony in St. Paul on Sept. 7, 2021. University President Julie Sullivan speaks to incoming first-year students prior to the annual March Through the Arches ceremony in St. Paul on Sept. 7, 2021. Members of the student a cappella group The Summit Singers perform for incoming first-year students during a welcome assembly and following the annual March Through the Arches ceremony in St. Paul on Sept. 7, 2021. Incoming first-year students enjoy a picnic lunch on the lower quad following a welcome assembly and the annual March Through the Arches ceremony in St. Paul on Sept. 7, 2021. Students attend an outdoor movie at the Iversen Center for Faith amphitheater as part of Welcome Week on the St. Paul campus on Sept. 7, 2021. Students attend an outdoor movie at the Iversen Center for Faith amphitheater as part of Welcome Week on the St. Paul campus on Sept. 7, 2021. Incoming first-year students participate in the annual March Through the Arches ceremony in St. Paul on Sept. 7, 2021. Incoming first-year students participate in the annual March Through the Arches ceremony in St. Paul on Sept. 7, 2021. Undergraduate Student Government President Adam Revoir '22 takes a selfie with fellow students during the annual March Through the Arches ceremony in St. Paul on Sept. 7, 2021. Students wear masks in the Anderson Student Center on Sept. 9, 2021, in St. Paul. Masks are currently required inside all campus buildings due to the coronavirus pandemic.