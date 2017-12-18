Moments of contact. Portraits of the joyful, the silly and the intense. The sun cutting through fog or through clear skies. We’ve picked these moments, and the others you see here, from the more than 7,000 we collected in 2017, as our favorites of the year.
Make no mistake – this collection of images is not a comprehensive view of the year. Sometimes a photo is included because it was a major event on campus. Others are here because they’re a deep cut we loved but never got to display. What you see here is a record of the pride and care we took with the slices of St. Thomas we encountered in 2017.
Spanish Professor Michael Scham dances with his fiancee Clara Krug in their St. Paul home.
Art Cullen ’80 stands next to the Raccoon River outside of Storm Lake, Iowa. Cullen was awarded a 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Editorial Writing for a series of editorials about a corporate agriculture lawsuit in Buena Vista County.
The Grandview Theater, one of many signature businesses in the St. Thomas area.
The Arches in fog.
Alum Courtney Hauboldt works with a student in her class at Highland Elementary School. Look for a story about Hauboldt’s work with students who have autism in the Winter 2018 issue of St. Thomas magazine
.
Bridget Nelson ’87 was a writer and occasional performer for the television show “Mystery Science Theater 3000.” Her current work, making fun of bad movies for “Rifftrax,” includes a healthy dose of mid-century domestic instructional films.
Jordan Roberts fights off two Saint John’s University defenders.
A bee collects pollen from a flower in the south campus Stewardship Garden.
Rachel Suter throws for a double play.
School of Social Work Dean Barbara Shank announced that she will retire at the end of the 2018 academic year.
Theology Professor Corrine Carvalho and Mike Best ’17 have done extensive work on the intersection of the Old Testament and video games.
The Anderson Athletic and Recreation Complex stands amid fall trees.
Kaitlin Langer puts up a shot during the women’s basketball MIAC Championship game in February.
Student Valerie Brukhis has already done advanced diplomatic work, including translating and comparing Russian and Ukrainian broadcasts. She is shown here lit in the colors of the Ukrainian flag, blue and yellow. Brukhis’ story will appear in the Winter 2018 issue of St. Thomas magazine.
The Tommies took on the Johnnies at Target Field in front of more than 37,000 fans.
Student Mohamed Malim.
Student participate in headphone disco during Welcome Days.
A corn crib stands outside Storm Lake, Iowa. Storm Lake is home to Art Cullen ’80 who won a Pulitzer Prize for a series of editorials about a corporate agriculture lawsuit in Iowa’s Buena Vista county.
The sun shines down 10th Street on Terrence Murphy Hall.
Former St. Thomas staff member Dave Nimmer.
Monsignor Aloysius Callaghan carries a monstrance with the Eucharist down Summit Avenue during the Borromeo Weekend procession.
Goalie Benjamin Myers absorbs a hit after making a save.
Catholic Studies Professor and Director of the Ryan Institute Father Martin Schlag.
Christian Elliehausen celebrates a goal with teammate Pierce Erickson on his back during the MIAC Championship soccer game against Macalester.
Mitch Larson pitches.
Deb Montgomery ’80 was the first female African-American officer in the St. Paul Police Department.
Communication and Journalism Professor Bernard Armada teaches class on the steps of O’Shaughness-Frey Library.
Beautiful.
Great photos! They hint at the breadth of life on the UST campuses and well beyond. I love how they capture such powerful moments.