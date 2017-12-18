Moments of contact. Portraits of the joyful, the silly and the intense. The sun cutting through fog or through clear skies. We’ve picked these moments, and the others you see here, from the more than 7,000 we collected in 2017, as our favorites of the year.

Make no mistake – this collection of images is not a comprehensive view of the year. Sometimes a photo is included because it was a major event on campus. Others are here because they’re a deep cut we loved but never got to display. What you see here is a record of the pride and care we took with the slices of St. Thomas we encountered in 2017.