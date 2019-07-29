Construction on the upper quad of St. Thomas’ St. Paul campus continues; below is a time lapse of the work on the Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas and Iversen Center for Faith through June 30, 2019, as well as photos of the ongoing projects.
Visit here for more information about the project and how to be part of the construction process.
Construction crews work on the first-year residence hall project near Ireland Hall on July 11, 2019, in St. Paul. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas)
Construction crews work on the Iversen Center for Faith and first-year residence hall construction projects near Ireland Hall on July 11, 2019, in St. Paul. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas)
An aerial drone photo of the second-year residence hall, Iversen Center for Faith, and first-year residence hall projects surrounding the Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas and Ireland Hall at the construction site on July 11, 2019, in St. Paul. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas)
Construction crews work on the first-year residence hall project near Ireland Hall on July 11, 2019, in St. Paul. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas)
Construction crews work on the Iversen Center for Faith and first-year residence hall construction projects near Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas on July 11, 2019, in St. Paul. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas)
Construction crews work on the Iversen Center for Faith construction project near Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas on July 11, 2019, in St. Paul. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas)
Jim Brummer, AVP for facilities, looks over construction work on the Iversen Center for Faith and first-year residence hall construction projects near Ireland Hall on July 11, 2019, in St. Paul. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas)
An aerial drone photo of the second-year residence hall, Iversen Center for Faith, and first-year residence hall projects surrounding the Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas and Ireland Hall at the construction site on July 11, 2019, in St. Paul. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas)
