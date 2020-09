Please pray for the health of Dr. Stephen Laumakis, a professor in the Philosophy Department, who experienced cardiac arrest on Tuesday, Sept. 15. He is being cared for at Regions Hospital.

Laumakis began his career at St. Thomas in 1990. Past director of the Aquinas Scholars Honors Program, he is also a member of the Asian Studies Development Program at the East-West Center in Hawai’i.