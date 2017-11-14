Please remember Brad Palecek ’91 in your prayers. He died Nov. 7 at the age of 49. Palecek was a member of the College of Arts and Sciences advisory board.

“Brad was the epitome of a St. Thomas alumni and a champion of the liberal arts,” said Yohuru Williams, dean of CAS. “His presence will be greatly missed both on and off campus. Brad joined the board in 2012 and was a huge influence on the board, serving on the executive committee and becoming vice chair. In addition, while Brad was a great supporter of all things St. Thomas, he was especially committed to the fine arts.”

A memorial for family and friends will be held Sunday, Nov. 19, at 3 p.m. at St. Clements Church, 901 Portland Ave., St. Paul. A celebration of life will follow from 4-6 p.m. at The University Club of St. Paul, 420 Summit Ave.

Read his obituary online.