Please remember in your prayers Donna M. Frid, 84, who died Dec. 6. She worked in the St. Thomas bookstore as the clothing and gift buyer from the mid-1980s to the ’90s.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, Dec. 12, at 11 a.m. at St. Odilia Catholic Church, 3495 Victoria St. N., Shoreview, Minnesota. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the church. Visitation also will be held from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, at the Cremation Society of Minnesota, 7110 France Ave. S., Edina, Minnesota.

Read her obituary online.