Please remember in your prayers Dorothy Patricia Sorlie, 92, who died Dec. 5. She was the mother of Cindy Machus, Opus College of Business faculty coordinator.

Memorial Mass of Christian burial will be Tuesday, Dec. 12, at 11 a.m. at St. Jude of the Lake, 700 Mahtomedi Ave., Mahtomedi. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m.

Read her obituary online.