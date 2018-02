Please remember in your prayers Frank Fondell ’50, 92, who died Jan. 31. He was the father-in-law of┬áLauren Braswell, adjunct faculty in the Psychology Department.

Mass of Christian burial will be Friday, Feb. 2, at 10 a.m. at Church of St. Helena, 3204 E. 43rd St., Minneapolis 55406. Visitation one hour prior to Mass at church.

Read his obituary online.