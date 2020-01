Please remember in your prayers Herman Lee Taylor Jr., fiancé of Katrina Coffey, executive assistant to Father Dennis Dease, president emeritus; and future son-in-law of Karen Hennes, executive assistant to President Julie Sullivan. Taylor died Dec. 31.

Funeral services will be held Jan. 11 in Austin, Texas.

A visitation will be held for Minnesota friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Kaposia Club, 456 Concord Exchange S., South Saint Paul, Minnesota 55075.

