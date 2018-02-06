Please remember in your prayers Hubert Walczak ’55, 84, who died Jan. 31. He was a professor in the Mathematics Department for 33 years and received the St. Thomas Professor of the Year award in 1993. His late wife Karin worked in O’Shaughnessy-Frey Library for 30 years before her death in 2002.

Mass of Christian burial Thursday, Feb. 8, at 11 a.m. at St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Eagan. Visitation will be Wednesday, Feb. 7, from 4-8 p.m. at Bradshaw Funeral Home, 671 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul.

Read his obituary online.