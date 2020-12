Please remember in your prayers Adolfo Rey Andrade Colorado, father of Abigail Andrade-Flores ’21 and Rey Andrade-Flores ’14. Mr. Andrade Colorado died recently in Mexico. A Spanish/bilingual mass will be offered for him tomorrow at 12:10 p.m. in the Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas, where the Feast of San Juan Diego will be celebrated and Our Lady of Guadalupe honored.