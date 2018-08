Please remember in your prayers Barb Purcell, mother of Jacque Anderson, Assistant Dean Opus College of Business; grandmother of University of St. Thomas students Sam Murray, Class of 2019, Matthew Milosevich ’14, Michael Milosevich ’12; mother-in-law of Jim Milosevich ’81. Barb died peacefully while saying the Rosary on Aug. 16.

Read her obituary online.