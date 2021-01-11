Please remember in your prayers Barton Walter Gray, father of Cooper Gray ’19, who recently died while in hospice care. A private service was held on Dec. 12 in Alexandria, Minnesota. A memorial service will be held at Atonement Lutheran Church in St. Cloud, Minnesota, during summer 2021 to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in his name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Luther Crest Bible Camp of Alexandria, or Atonement Lutheran Church of St. Cloud.

Read his obituary online.