Please remember in your prayers Blair John ’16 MA. An international student from the Bahamas, John graduated in 2016 from the MA Program in the Graduate School of Professional Psychology.

John unexpectedly passed away in Italy, where he was scheduled to present his PhD research at a psychology conference. People in the GSPP and Office of International Students and Scholars who knew John describe him as “amazing,” “smart,” “kind,” “wonderful,” “impressive,” and “funny man” who “…had such a bright future that was going to impact lots of people.”