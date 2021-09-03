Please Remember in Your Prayers Bobby Soeun

Please remember in your prayers Robin "Bobby" Soeun, who passed away on Sept. 1, 2021, in a car crash while on a work trip in New Mexico.

Bobby (pictured left) is the brother of Codi Soeun (pictured right), digital project manager on the Marketing, Insights and Communications (MIC) team. Codi and his brother were very close.

The family is planning a Buddhist ceremony on Sept. 8. Traditionally, the ceremony is held seven days after death to help the soul find its way home.