Please remember in your prayers Carole Marie Zahariades, the mother of Board of Trustees member Jodeen Kozlak ’85 and Teresa Zahariades ’91.

Kozlak, founder and CEO of Kozlak Capital Partners, LLC, joined the Board of Trustees in 2018 and spoke at the Spring Legacy Brunch that year. She won the Tommie Award in 1985.

Carole Marie Zahariades was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Dr. Gust Zahariades; her parents, Frederick and Adeline Ellingsworth; her brother, Thomas Ellingsworth; and in-laws, Francis and Gaylen Frazier.

Survivors include children John, Jodeen Kozlak ’85, Suzy Schubloom, Teresa Zahariades ’91 and Amy Stapleton; grandchildren Zack and Nicole Kozlak, Anna Schubloom and Olivia, Tim and Ella Stapleton; and in-laws Lily Zahariades, Nick and Rita Zahariades, and Nancy Ellingsworth.

A memorial Mass and Celebration of Life is planned for summer.

Read her obituary online.