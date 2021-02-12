Please remember in your prayers Conisha Lee Armstrong, a 2019 graduate of the Dougherty Family College. She died on Feb. 8, 2021.

Known to loved ones as “Coco,” her family said she was a source of support for many.

“More than anything, Coco wanted the world to be a place of positivity, love and happiness. She promoted joy and laughter,” the family wrote on her GoFundMe page.

Conisha is preceded in death by her father, Cody. A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the cost of her funeral arrangements.