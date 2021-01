Please remember in your prayers Master of Arts in Catholic Studies student Bailey Lauret ’19. He died of a pulmonary embolism on Jan. 5.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Jan. 12 at St. Katharine Drexel Parish in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Burial was at St. Lawrence Catholic Cemetery in Milbank, South Dakota.

Visitation and a prayer vigil were held Jan. 11 at St. Katharine Drexel Parish.

Lauret also attended Saint John Vianney College Seminary for two years.

Read his obituary online.