Please remember in your prayers David Steele, PhD, 61, director of the Faculty Grants Office from 2002 to 2016.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, June 20 at St. Jude of the Lake. A visitation will begin at 10 a.m., and the funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m. A luncheon will follow the funeral in Kohler Hall at St. Jude.

In addition to serving as director of the Faculty Grants Office at St. Thomas, Steele also taught as an adjunct in the history department. He left St. Thomas in 2016 to work in the faculty grants area at Macalester College, where he earlier completed an undergraduate degree. Besides his wife, Deb, David leaves two daughters. Caitlin Steele Coyer is a 2015 summa cum laude graduate in psychology from St. Thomas (with a minor in history) and Anna Steele recently graduated from Macalester.