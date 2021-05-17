Dennis Doyle, a 2019 inductee into the Minnesota Real Estate Hall of Fame and a speaker at the 2008 undergraduate commencement ceremony, passed away on May 15 at the age of 68.

Doyle founded numerous commercial real estate businesses, including Welsh Companies and Wildamere Capital Management. He also co-founded the nonprofit Hope for the City (now MATTER) with his wife, Megan.

“Dennis was a gifted entrepreneur who started and grew close to a dozen businesses,” President Emeritus Father Dennis Dease said. “I admired him for his deep faith, for his integrity, for living his ethics and for his vast humanitarian work. We made several trips to African countries exploring opportunities to start health care clinics. The Ruth Gaylord Hospital in Uganda, which last year logged 40,000 patient visits, was inspired by his wife, Megan. His life was what Jesus would refer to as ‘the seed planted on good ground.'”

St. Thomas awarded Dennis and Megan honorary Doctor of Humanities degrees for their service work in 2008.

Hope for the City honored Dease with its “Partner in Hope Award” in 2009.

Dennis is the uncle of Mike Doyle ’07 and Strategic Publications Editor Brant Skogrand ’04 MBC.

Survivors include Megan; sons Devin and Nathan; and two grandchildren.

Visitation will be May 23 from 4-7 p.m. at Grace Church in Eden Prairie. A Celebration of Life (with livestream option) will be held May 24 at 11 a.m. at Grace Church, with visitation from 10-11 a.m.

Read his obituary online.