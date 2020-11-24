Don Regan, founding chairman of Premier Banks and a steadfast supporter of St. Thomas, passed away on Oct. 23 at the age of 91.

Regan and Premier Banks recently funded the Father Dennis Dease Conference Room in the Campus Ministry suite as part of the Iversen Center for Faith. He is the namesake of the Donald B. Regan Distinguished Lecture Series, which explores the study of North American economic and political integration. Regan also contributed to the O’Shaughnessy-Frey Library. He and his wife, Jean, were members of the honorary leadership committee for The Saint Paul Seminary School of Divinity endowment campaign in 2006.

“I was blessed by Don’s friendship for over 25 years. He was a good father, grandfather, great-grandfather – Irish chieftain of the Regan clan,” President Emeritus Father Dennis Dease said. “He founded and grew Premier Banks. His motto was: ‘Who we are, where we’ve been, where we’re destined, we travel together.’ I’ll remember him for his great personal warmth, servant leadership, civic engagement and generous philanthropy.”

Dease presented the Family Business of the Year Award to Regan at the 2006 Opus College of Business Entrepreneur Awards.

Regan was preceded in death by Jean; parents Will and Agnes Regan; uncle Leo Regan, aunt Ella Wilson; sisters Maxine Orke, Lorraine Dougherty, Marie Lewison, Mary Stiles; brother Bob Regan; and son-in-law Joaquin Espana Aguado.

Survivors include children Michael, Patrick, Kelly, Colleen Regan Espana ’83, Sean, Katie Nath and Daniel; 26 grandchildren; and 14 (soon 15) great-grandchildren.

A private family funeral has been held; a public celebration is being planned for next summer.

