Please remember in your prayers Dr. Malcolm Blumenthal, husband of Dr. Marsha Blumenthal, professor emerita of economics. Marsha taught at St. Thomas from 1984 to 2007. Malcolm, who practiced medicine in Minneapolis and was an internationally renowned allergist, died Nov. 14.

Malcolm’s obituary was published in the Nov. 18 Star Tribune. Shiva will be held at 7 p.m. this evening, Nov. 19, at 150 Portland Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Memorials are preferred to the Dr. J.S. and H.R. Blumenthal Memorial Lectureship in Allergy, c/o the University of Minnesota Foundation, P.O. Box 860266, Minneapolis, MN 55486.