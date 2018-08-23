Please remember in your prayers DuWayne Deitz ’54, former St. Thomas football coach from 1970-80.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Deitz was 54-50-1 in 11 seasons as a coach with the Tommies, and is one of four St. Thomas football coaches to win at least two conference championships. Deitz’s 1973 football team also won the MIAC title and finished 9-1 – the first time in 50 seasons a UST football team won nine games. Deitz’s 1979 team famously shut out St. John’s 30-0 in the last game of the season to finish as conference co-champions, as season sports information director Gene McGivern writes about here. Deitz also taught in the Health and Human Performance Department.

Deitz earned a Purple Heart and Presidential Unit Citation as a Marine in the Korean War before attending St. Thomas, where he was a Catholic All-American football player and Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference shot put champion. He was a high school teacher and coach at Minneapolis Marshall and White Bear Lake high schools before returning to St. Thomas as football coach in 1970. In 2007, he was inducted into the Minnesota Old Timers Football Coaches Association’s 2007 Hall of Fame.