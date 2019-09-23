Harry Joseph Flynn, 86, former chair of the Board of Trustees and archbishop emeritus of the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis, died Sunday, Sept. 22.

Flynn was a Board of Trustees member from 1994-2013, including as chair of the board from 1995-2013, and received an honorary degree from the university in 2007.

“We are saddened to hear of the passing of former Archbishop Flynn,” President Julie Sullivan said. “He was a great friend to St. Thomas and an unabashed champion for immigrants and the poor. Archbishop Flynn was a humble and passionate leader who helped lead the university through major change. His impact on the St. Thomas community will continue on.”

“He was a very supportive archbishop and chairman. He was an active trustee and he loved the students, the culture of St. Thomas, the faculty, the staff,” President Emeritus Father Dennis Dease said. “He was a great goodwill ambassador for the university.”

Services are scheduled for:

Sunday, Sept. 29, Saint Mary’s Chapel, Saint Paul Seminary

5:30 p.m. – Reception of the body

6 p.m. – Evening prayer

6:30 p.m. – 7 a.m. (Monday) Public visitation/vigil for the deceased

Monday, Sept. 30: Saint Mary’s Chapel, Saint Paul Seminary