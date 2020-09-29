Hugh K. Schilling, the namesake of the Hugh K. Schilling Machining and Manufacturing Lab at the School of Engineering, passed away on Sept. 22 at the age of 95.

Schilling and his company, Horton Worldwide, have a long history of partnering with and supporting the School of Engineering, including: the Science and Engineering Center; the Student Excellence Fund; the Engineering Minnesota’s Future Initiative; and the Board of Directors Endowed Scholarship Fund. Horton also regularly partners with the school on Senior Design Clinic projects.

“Hugh’s incredible life story is testament to the powerful combination of an entrepreneurial mindset, engineering skill and a big heart,” said Don Weinkauf, dean of the School of Engineering. “Through his generosity, we can only hope that we will inspire our students to live similarly complete lives.”

Hugh was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Margaret Simons Schilling (Peg).

Survivors include children Terryl (Terry) Schilling Gilberstadt, Hugh Jr., and Lynn Schilling Brown; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

A family service has been held in Arizona and a memorial service is planned for a future date.

Read his obituary online.