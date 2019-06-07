Please Remember in Your Prayers Irene Hanson Jordan Osterman '11 June 7, 2019 Front Page, In Our Prayers, News, Our Community Please remember in your prayers Irene Hanson, who passed away on June 4. She was the mother of Luann Dummer Center for Women contributor/historian Susan Clayton ’84, ’02, and ITS employee David Hanson ’86, ’03. Leave a Reply Cancel Reply Your email address will not be published.CommentName* Email* Website This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
