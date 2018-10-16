Please remember in your prayers James Hare ’56, who died Oct. 4.

Hare was selected by his classmates in 1956 as Mr. Tommy; he was named Grand Tiger that same year. Hare was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals out of high school but turned down the opportunity to attend college. A standout athlete at St. Thomas, he lettered all four years in baseball and football, and is a member of the athletic Hall of Fame.

Mass of Christian Burial Friday, Nov. 2, 11 a.m. at Pax Christi Catholic Church, 12100 Pioneer Trail in Eden Prairie. Visitation one hour prior to mass at the church and on Thursday, Nov. 1 from 4-7 p.m. at Washburn- McReavy Funeral Home, Edina Chapel, 5000 W. 50th St. in Edina.

Read his obituary online.