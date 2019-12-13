Please remember in your prayers trustee emeritus James Renier ’51, a former CEO of Honeywell Inc., who died Nov. 26. He was 89.

A program begun by Renier, New Vistas School, is depicted on one of the pillar frescoes in Terrence Murphy Hall. The frescoes depict the Minneapolis campus’ founders or those they designated. Renier designated New Vistas School, which is represented by a child and his mother. New Vistas School was a Minneapolis public school program for pregnant and parenting students in grades 10-12 when the frescoes were completed in 1995.

