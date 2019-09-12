Please remember in your prayers Javier Sanmiguel, who died Sept. 9. Javier was husband to Kayla (Kowitz) Sanmiguel ’08, a former staff member at The Seminaries of Saint Paul.

“The Sanmiguel family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and support during this difficult time. They will greatly miss Javier, a man of deep commitment to his Catholic faith and his family. Helping others came naturally, so it comes as no surprise to those who knew him that Javier died like he lived, selflessly serving others. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy as they move forward without their beloved son, husband, father and friend.”