Please remember in your prayers Jerry Lou Hague, who worked at St. Thomas for more than 20 years. She died April 25.

Jerry Lou was working in the Record’s Office when she met English Professor Paul Hague in the 1950s. They were married in 1958 and she took a hiatus from working at St. Thomas. She returned in 1974 working part-time in the Registrar’s Office. She moved to the Academic Affairs Office in 1981 and to the Provost’s Office in 1985. She retired in 1993 as administrative assistant to Provost Charles Keffer.

Paul retired in 1990 and died in 2014. Jerry Lou was living in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 3, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Taylors Falls, Minnesota. A visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 2, at the Grandstrand Funeral Home in Osceola, Wisconsin, and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.

More information is available in her obituary.