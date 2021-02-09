Joan Marie Cady Brownstein, a former faculty member at St. Thomas, died Feb. 1 at the age of 78.

From 1990 to 2007, Brownstein was an associate professor of education at St. Thomas. She had 40 years of experience in K-12 vocal music, elementary education and teacher education.

Brownstein is preceded in death by her husband Jack Brownstein, who was a long-time geology professor at St. Thomas and was named Professor of the Year in 1998. He died from liver cancer in 1999 at the age of 62.

The couple shared a deep commitment to their students, Brownstein’s family told the Pioneer Press, citing their support of Jack’s former student and polar explorer, Will Steger and his Climate Generation trust among other causes. Many in the St. Thomas community fondly remember the Brownstein’s presence on campus.

A celebration of life service is planned at a later date.

Read her obituary online.