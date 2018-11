Please remember in your prayers John McSweeney, father of Teresa Sweeney, Opus College of Business program manager and graduate student.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Nov. 9, Our Lady of the Prairie Catholic Church, Belle Plaine, Minnesota. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 8 at the Kolden Funeral Home in Belle Plaine and will continue one hour prior to Mass at church on Friday.

Read obituary online.