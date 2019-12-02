Please Remember in Your Prayers Kjersten Ellingson Schladetzky The Newsroom December 2, 2019 Front Page, In Our Prayers, News, Our Community Please remember in your prayers Kjersten Ellingson Schladetzky ’02. She died Sunday. A member of Aquinas Scholars and the Liturgical Choir while at St. Thomas, she graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in business management. Leave a Reply Cancel ReplyYour email address will not be published.CommentName* Email* Website This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
