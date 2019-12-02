Please remember in your prayers Kjersten Ellingson Schladetzky ’02. She died Sunday.

A member of Aquinas Scholars and the Liturgical Choir while at St. Thomas, she graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in business management.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About The Author

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.